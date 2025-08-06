RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Sports News Football news Guinea vs Uganda: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 8, 2025

Guinea vs Uganda: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 8, 2025

Football news Today, 16:34
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Guinea vs Uganda: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 8, 2025 Photo: https://x.com/fgfofficiel

In the second round of the African Nations Championship, Guinea will face Uganda. Dailysports has prepared all the essential information on where and when to watch this match.

Guinea vs Uganda: what you need to know about the match

Guinea opened their group-stage campaign with a match against Niger. The contest was decided by a single goal, scored in the 47th minute, which proved enough to seal victory for the Guineans. A solid start for Guinea, and their chances of reaching the knockout stage have certainly improved. The team did not participate in the 2022 edition of the tournament, but in 2020, they secured a third-place finish.

Uganda, one of the host nations for this edition of the tournament, endured a disastrous start. They suffered a heavy 0-3 defeat to Algeria. Uganda have never reached the knockout stages of the African Nations Championship, and once again, qualification looks like an uphill battle—especially after such a poor opening. A win in this match is crucial if they hope to stay in contention.

Guinea vs Uganda: when and where will the match take place?

The second-round match of the African Nations Championship between Guinea and Uganda is scheduled for Friday, August 8, with kickoff at 19:00 Central European Time.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 10:00

  • New York 13:00

  • Panama 13:00

  • Toronto 13:00

  • Port of Spain 14:00

  • London 18:00

  • Yaoundé 19:00

  • Abuja 19:00

  • Cape Town 0:00

  • New Delhi 22:30

  • Sydney 03:00

  • Kiribati 05:00

Guinea vs Uganda: where to watch the match online?

The official broadcasters of the African Nations Championship include beIN Sports, Canal+, New World TV, and IMG. In many African countries, SuperSport and SABC are among the main providers airing the tournament.

In addition, the match will be available in Canada on beIN, fuboTV, and Fanatiz. In the United States, Fanatiz is also one of the main streaming platforms for this fixture.

