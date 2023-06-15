Guardiola's assistant could lead Premier League club

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter, Enzo Maresca, the assistant coach of Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola, could become the new manager of Leicester.

The Italian specialist is reportedly in advanced negotiations with the English club, and the talks are close to completion.

It is worth noting that Leicester was relegated from the Premier League at the end of this season and will be playing in the Championship in the upcoming season.

Maresca, 43, has been working at Manchester City since the summer of 2022. Previously, he was the head coach of Parma.