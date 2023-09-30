Guardiola: Wolverhampton deserved victory

The head coach of Manchester City commented on his team's defeat in the match against Wolverhampton. The City coach reproached his players for not giving 100%.

«There are ten players who transition well from one phase to another. We were well set up but didn't defend well in those situations. They defeated us in one-on-one duels - this is not good. We must show more on the field. Even when we win, we have to work harder.

Rodri is an important player. Now we can’t count on him, we’ll have to rely on other performers. Kovacic played well, normally. Mateo is an exceptional player. This was the first time he played in this position.

Sometimes the opposition players can perform better than you, as happened today against Wolves. Congratulations to them, they deserve it. They played faster than us and we have to accept that», - Guardiola said after the match.