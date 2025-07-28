Guardiola wants to take a break after leaving Manchester City
With the conclusion of the 2023/2024 Premier League season, the legendary rivalry between Jürgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola has come to an end. The German has left the Premier League, and now his famed counterpart is also speaking openly about exhaustion.
Details: Guardiola admitted that throughout the past season, he noticed fatigue among his players, which led to the team's dip in form. In fact, he himself is also feeling drained, and after leaving Manchester City, he plans to take a break.
Quote: "We won the Champions League, the Premier League, the FA Cup... And then, bam! — one of the toughest seasons. That's life. I could sense the fatigue in my players. It's not so much that we're losing, but that we're worn out. When you've won a lot, you keep doing things the way you always have — but that's no longer enough.
The players feel like they're always obliged to win. It's unbearable. Victories don't make me special, and defeats don't break me. I'm not burned out. But I am very tired. When my contract with Manchester City ends, I will take a break. A year, two, five — I don't know," Guardiola said in an interview with GQ Spain.