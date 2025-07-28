Guardiola wants to take a break after leaving Manchester City

With the conclusion of the 2023/2024 Premier League season, the legendary rivalry between Jürgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola has come to an end. The German has left the Premier League, and now his famed counterpart is also speaking openly about exhaustion.

Details: Guardiola admitted that throughout the past season, he noticed fatigue among his players, which led to the team's dip in form. In fact, he himself is also feeling drained, and after leaving Manchester City, he plans to take a break.