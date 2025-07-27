A new season, a new look. Guardiola channels Ted Lasso vibes

After a less-than-stellar previous campaign, Manchester City is going through an intriguing phase in the transfer market. But it's not just the squad that's changing—manager Pep Guardiola has also unveiled a fresh new look.

The Spanish tactician stunned fans with a radical image overhaul—he's now rocking a moustache. Photos of Guardiola's new style instantly went viral on social media, sparking lively discussion among supporters.

Pep Guardiola now has a moustache. 🥸 pic.twitter.com/VnkRdvfXCt — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) July 27, 2025

Many were quick to point out that the manager's new look is strikingly reminiscent of Ted Lasso—the charismatic protagonist from the hit TV series who coached AFC Richmond.

🚨 | Pep Guardiola now has a moustache inspired by Ted Lasso as he aims to turn things around after Manchester City’s disastrous last season. 🇪🇸



(via @SkySportPL) pic.twitter.com/zhsqFCROqq — Just Bizarre Tactics (@JBTFooty) July 27, 2025

Interestingly, Guardiola himself made a cameo in the Ted Lasso series, appearing as himself in season three. In the storyline, his Manchester City side triumphed over Ted’s team.