Guardiola has asked Manchester City to buy a midfielder from Bayern Munich

Manchester City is showing interest in Bayern Munich and German national team midfielder Joshua Kimmich, according to El Nacional.

According to the source, the acquisition of the player is being personally insisted upon by Manchester City's head coach, Pep Guardiola. The coach has developed a good relationship with the player.

Earlier reports indicated that Kimmich was unhappy with Bayern Munich's management due to the dismissal of head coach Julian Nagelsmann. Barcelona is also interested in the midfielder.

In the current season, the 28-year-old Kimmich has played 47 matches for Bayern Munich in all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing 11 assists.

