Guardiola explained why Phillips stayed at Man City

Although the midfielder's adaptation has been slightly delayed, Kalvin Phillips is still part of Pep Guardiola's plans. The coach himself spoke about this:

“Kalvin Phillips has decided to stay after we discussed his future within the team. The option of renting to another club was also considered.

Kalvin is a good guy who accepts everything and stays. He must be ready - Phillips will be an important player for our team”, - journalist Fabrizio Romano quotes the coach as saying.

Let us remind you that after his transfer from Leeds last summer, the England midfielder is experiencing problems with insufficient match practice as part of the reigning champions. This season, Phillips played only 7 minutes at the end of the fourth round match against Fulham.

By the way, due to injuries to Kovacic and De Bruyne, Kalvin has a good chance of playing today against West Ham in the next round of the English Premier League.