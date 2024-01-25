Guardiola commented on Phillips' loan to West Ham.

Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola commented on the loan of Kalvin Phillips to West Ham ahead of the fourth-round match in the FA Cup against Tottenham.

Despite the medical examination that the midfielder underwent on Wednesday, the City manager, as reported by Sky Sports, urged not to rush the completion of the transfer:

"It still is not done. He travelled yesterday for a medical test, but it is not completely done. He is probably going to be on loan for six months and hopefully he play the minutes he deserves that I couldn’t give him. I’ve said it many times, he is an exceptional human being, and a football player, otherwise he wouldn’t be in the national team. Hopefully he can prove what he really is."

Earlier reports indicated that West Ham had agreed on the loan with Kalvin Phillips himself and his club, and the loan agreement would include a purchase option.