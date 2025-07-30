RU RU ES ES FR FR
Football news Guardiola becomes the first coach to surpass two billion euros in transfer spending

Guardiola becomes the first coach to surpass two billion euros in transfer spending

By a wide margin.
Football news Today, 07:42
Liam Garcia
Guardiola becomes the first coach to surpass two billion euros in transfer spending

Extravagant spending in modern top-flight football has become so commonplace that few are surprised anymore, but there is one manager who truly relishes breaking the bank.

Details: Following the signing of Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford, Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has become the first manager in the last decade to have spent over two billion euros on transfers throughout his career. As it stands, the Spaniard's total has reached a staggering €2.02 billion.

Guardiola's record transfer remains the acquisition of Jack Grealish in the summer of 2021 for €117.5 million. Rounding out his top three are Josko Gvardiol and recent arrival Omar Marmoush, who cost €90 million and €75 million respectively.

The top five managers might surprise some. In second place, with €1.31 billion spent, is Atletico's Diego Simeone, followed by Massimiliano Allegri, trailing by €101 million. The list is completed by Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte, with €1.19 billion and €1.16 billion respectively. In total, eight managers have crossed the one billion euro threshold.

Reminder: According to unofficial sources, Manchester City's deal for Trafford reportedly cost around forty million pounds.

Sport Predictions
