Greatness prevails over money. It is well-known why Bellingham chose Real Madrid

Football news Today, 18:27
Yasmine Green
Jude Bellingham, in conversations with his teammates, has expressed that he chose Real Madrid due to the club's greatness, as reported by The Athletic. The Englishman assured that he could have earned a higher salary at Manchester City than at Real Madrid, but financial incentives were not the decisive factor.

It is known that Pep Guardiola made efforts to persuade Bellingham to continue his career at Manchester City following his time with Borussia Dortmund. Pep even argued that the "Citizens" were embarking on a winning cycle, while Real Madrid's golden era was coming to an end.

Last summer, the Madrid club paid 103 million euros for Jude Bellingham, excluding bonuses. Bellingham's start at Real Madrid has been nothing short of sensational, with ten goals and three assists in ten matches.

Additionally, it has come to light that from the 2024/2025 season, Jude Bellingham may have an unexpected but renowned coach at Real Madrid.

