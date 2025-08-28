Great joy! Video emerges showing Kairat players' reaction to Champions League draw

Kazakhstan's club has etched its name into the history books.

Raw emotion: Kairat players' reaction to the Champions League draw

Details: The newspaper Marca published a video capturing the reaction of Kazakhstan’s Kairat players to the results of the Champions League draw.

The club will play in the group stage of the tournament for the first time in its history, and immediately drew such giants as Real Madrid, Inter, and London’s Arsenal.

The players’ joy and excitement were absolutely genuine—the team’s emotions spoke volumes:

⚽️😄 La reacción de los jugadores del Kairat cuando les toca el Real Madrid… pic.twitter.com/VAy7g6tCLJ — MARCA (@marca) August 28, 2025

Kairat’s opponents in the group are as follows: Real Madrid, Inter, Arsenal, Sporting, Club Brugge, Olympiacos, Paphos, Copenhagen.

Kairat began their Champions League campaign in the very first qualifying round. On their way, the Almaty club overcame teams such as Olimpija Ljubljana, KuPS, Slovan, and Scottish side Celtic.

