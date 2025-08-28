RU RU ES ES FR FR
UEFA Champions League draw: social media reactions

How the fans responded.
Football news Today, 14:37
On Thursday, August 28, the main round draw for the UEFA Champions League took place. All the teams discovered their opponents, and social media users simply couldn't ignore this event.

We've gathered the most vibrant online reactions to today's draw for you.

Details: Even before the draw, Bayer Leverkusen posted: Just hoping we don't get Grimsby. This was a clear nod to Manchester United's defeat to Grimsby Town in the EFL Cup. Grimsby themselves couldn't resist and replied to Leverkusen, wishing them good luck.

Fans also couldn't help but comment on Manchester City and Real Madrid clashing once again, Real Madrid heading to face Kairat Almaty in Kazakhstan, and other witty remarks from supporters.

Reminder: UEFA has not yet announced the dates for the matches. They will be revealed on Saturday, August 30.

