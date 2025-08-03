Grealish reconsidering his exit? Personal talk with Guardiola impacts his future

The transfer saga surrounding Jack Grealish has taken a fresh twist. The Manchester City midfielder held a private conversation with head coach Pep Guardiola, a meeting that could shape his next move.

According to The Observer, Grealish and Guardiola shared a warm exchange in the VIP area during the recent Oasis reunion concert at Heaton Park. Sources reveal their chat sparked some soul-searching for Grealish, making him question whether he should leave the Etihad this summer at all.

After being left out of the squad for the Club World Cup, Grealish found himself at the center of exit rumors. However, no concrete steps have been taken so far. In fact, the midfielder has already rejoined first-team training.

It's also emerged that Grealish himself opted out of the Club World Cup to take time and reflect on his future, weighing up his next career move with care.