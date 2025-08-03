RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Sports News Football news Manchester City ready to revisit Lucas Paquetá move

Manchester City ready to revisit Lucas Paquetá move

West Ham want the Brazilian to leave the club
Football news Today, 05:19
Álvaro Hernández Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Lucas Paqueta celebrates scoring a goal Julian Finney/Getty Images

Pep Guardiola's side is weighing up a move for West Ham's Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paquetá.

Details: Manchester City remain active in the transfer market, searching for reinforcements within the Premier League. According to Globo Esporte, the Citizens have reignited their interest in attacking midfielder Lucas Paquetá.

Now that the allegations regarding deliberate yellow cards have been dropped, Manchester City are ready to bring the player into their ranks. West Ham are looking to fetch at least £50 million for him.

Last season, Lucas Paquetá featured in 36 matches across all competitions for West Ham, netting five goals. His current contract runs until June 2027.

See also: Official: Paquetá found not guilty in case of deliberate yellow cards

