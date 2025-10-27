GPL: Nations FC Part Ways with Head Coach Kassim Ocansey Mingle After Win Over Eleven Wonders

Ghana Premier League side Nations FC have confirmed the exit of head coach Kassim Ocansey Mingle and his assistant Johnson Smith following their 3-2 victory over Eleven Wonders on matchday seven of the 2025/26 season.

The club announced the decision in an official statement released on Facebook shortly after the game, describing the separation as a mutual agreement.

“Nations FC have mutually parted ways with both Head Coach Kassim Ocansey Mingle and Assistant Coach Johnson Smith. We thank them for their service to the club. The club will not make any further comment,” the statement read.

Mingle’s departure comes after a mixed start to the season for the Abrankese-based club. Despite securing a convincing 3-0 home win over Eleven Wonders with Emmanuel Annor scoring all three goals, Nations FC have struggled for consistency.

After seven matches, the team has managed two wins, two draws, and three defeats, a run that has left them mid-table and short of expectations set at the start of the campaign.

Mingle, who previously managed Bechem United, leaves alongside his long-time assistant Johnson Smith. The club has yet to name a replacement, but an interim arrangement is expected ahead of their next league fixture.