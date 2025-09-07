Good news for Real! Bellingham accelerates recovery and could return to the pitch as early as October

Bellingham will return to action sooner than expected.

Bellingham's return to the pitch is just around the corner!

Details: According to the Spanish outlet Marca, Jude Bellingham is close to making his comeback for Real after undergoing surgery on his left shoulder. This week, the midfielder plans to start working with the ball on the pitch, and it's possible he could even partially join team training sessions.

Read also: Serbia vs England prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – September 9, 2025

It has been 54 days since Bellingham's surgery to fix a recurring shoulder dislocation. The three-month recovery period has gone smoothly, and the player is showing excellent progress, which is allowing him to speed up his return. The medical staff even have to rein in Bellingham’s enthusiasm as he’s eager to get back on the pitch ahead of schedule.

The expectation is that the midfielder will be able to take part in full training and competitive action by the end of October.

Jude Bellingham suffered the injury in July, right after Real Madrid’s exit from the Club World Cup at the hands of PSG.

Reminder: Real have set their sights on Liverpool’s young talent Rio Ngumoha.