Good news for Pioli. One of the Milan defenders is close to returning to action after injury

Milan's defender Malick Thiaw continues his recovery from injury. It is expected that the 22-year-old German center-back will rejoin the Rossoneri's squad next week.

Thiaw hasn't been on the field since the match against Fiorentina (1-0) at the end of November due to a patellar tendon injury. This problem has sidelined him for the team's last 13 games across all competitions.

Milan's main defenders, Fikayo Tomori and Pierre Kalulu, are still in the infirmary. Rossoneri coach Stefano Pioli hopes they will recover by the end of February.

Thiaw joined Milan from Schalke in the summer of 2022 for €8 million. In the current season, the German has played in 16 matches for the Rossoneri without registering any goals or assists.

Milan currently occupies third place in the Serie A standings. Earlier, it was reported that Antonio Conte, former coach of Inter Milan, Juventus, and the Italian national team, could replace Pioli in the summer.