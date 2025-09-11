Good news. Cole Palmer returns to team training

The midfielder is back preparing for action.

Chelsea made a promising start to the new Premier League season, but ahead of the second round came a setback — Cole Palmer picked up an injury. Now, however, things appear to be improving.

Details: It has been confirmed that the Blues’ midfielder has rejoined full training with the squad and has started preparing for the upcoming league fixture.

Cole Palmer is back in training—no Chelsea fan is scrolling past without a like. pic.twitter.com/OAwbPNFtiX — Hsports_HD (@Hsports_HD) September 11, 2025

Chelsea will take on Brentford away from home in the Premier League on Wednesday, September 13, with kickoff set for 21:00 CET. The Londoners currently sit second in the table with seven points from three matches.

Recently, Chelsea striker Liam Delap suffered an injury during the clash with Fulham, forcing the club to adjust their transfer plans. It has since become clear how long Enzo Maresca will have to cope without his new signing.

Reminder: Fulham fans voted for the disallowed strike — chalked off after a VAR review — as their Goal of the Month.