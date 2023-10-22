Golden State will do everything possible to extend the contract with their star player
The owner of the Golden State Warriors, Joe Lacob, commented on the situation with Klay Thompson's new contract:
«We don't control the situation. There are two sides to any negotiation. I think everyone just needs to relax a little bit. Let things go the way they're going to go. I think it will work out. I can't control it, and you can't control it. Fans can't control it. These things have to play out. There are different sides involved, but the intentions are really good.
Klay is a pro. We respect him tremendously, and we're going to do everything we can to get this done», - said Lacob.
To remind you, Thompson has been playing for the Golden State Warriors since 2011 and is a 4-time NBA champion with the team.
In his current contract, the 33-year-old basketball player has one season remaining, for which he will earn $43.2 million.
Earlier, we reported that the well-known American basketball player retired from the Warriors.