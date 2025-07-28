Gold Coast Knights – Auckland: can Auckland break through to the round of 16?

In the 1/16 finals of the Australia Cup, Gold Coast Knights will face Auckland FC on their home turf. The match is set for Tuesday, July 29, at 11:30 Central European Time. Here’s my betting preview for this clash.

Gold Coast Knights – Auckland: match preview

Gold Coast Knights are currently at the heart of the action in the Queensland NPL season. The team sits fourth in the standings with 28 points after 18 rounds. This spot secures a playoff berth, but their lead over the chasing pack is just a single point, and rivals have a game in hand. As for the Australia Cup, the Knights did not participate in last year’s edition. Their last appearance was in 2021, when they reached the round of 16.

Auckland made their debut in the A-League last season. The team finished first in the regular season but failed to reach the final—falling to Melbourne Victory in the semifinals over two legs, 1-2 on aggregate. The Australia Cup is uncharted territory for the club, marking their first-ever campaign at this level.

Probable line-ups

Gold Coast Knights: Tyson, McGowan, Anderson, Bowles, Traore, Thwaite, Brown, Jungschlager, Brillante, Barker-Daish, Rigters

Auckland: Paulsen, Sakai, Hall, Pijnaker, De Vries, Verstraaten, Gallegos, Randall, May, Rogerson, Francois

Prediction

Gold Coast Knights are in a better playing rhythm thanks to the ongoing Queensland NPL season. However, Auckland have had more time to prepare, and their squad looks stronger on paper. My pick: a victory for the New Zealand side.