Goal.com has updated the list of top 10 contenders for the Ballon d'Or

The portal Goal.com has updated the list of the top 10 contenders for the Ballon d'Or.

In first place, still leading the pack, is Lionel Messi, the forward of Paris Saint-Germain, who will soon be joining Inter Miami. In second place remains Erling Haaland, the forward of Manchester City. Third place is still held by Kylian Mbappe, the forward of Paris Saint-Germain.

The top 10 contenders for the Ballon d'Or according to Goal.com are as follows:

1 (1). Lionel Messi (PSG/Inter Miami)
2 (2). Erling Haaland (Manchester City)
3 (3). Kylian Mbappe (PSG)
4 (4). Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)
5 (5). Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)
6 (11). Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City)
7 (6). Victor Osimhen (Napoli)
8 (-). Rodri (Manchester City)
9 (9). Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)
10 (10). Julian Alvarez (Manchester City)

