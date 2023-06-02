EN RU
Goal.com has named the top 20 best players of the season in Europe

Goal.com has named the top 20 best players of the season in Europe

Football news Today, 17:43
Goal.com has named the top 20 best players of the season in Europe Photo: Erling Haaland's Instagram/Author Unknown

The Goal portal has presented its version of the top 20 best football players of the 2022/2023 season in Europe.

The first place is occupied by Manchester City and Norwegian national team forward Erling Haaland. Second place goes to his Belgian teammate, midfielder Kevin De Bruyne. The top three also includes Real Madrid and Brazilian national team forward Vinicius Junior. Argentine forward Lionel Messi from Paris Saint-Germain is in ninth place.

The top 20 best players of the season in Europe according to Goal.com are as follows:

1. Erling Haaland (Manchester City, Norway national team)
2. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City, Belgium national team)
3. Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid, Brazil national team)
4. Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain, France national team)
5. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur, England national team)
6. Ronald Araujo (Barcelona, Uruguay national team)
7. Victor Osimhen (Napoli, Nigeria national team)
8. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona, Poland national team)
9. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain, Argentina national team)
10. Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona, Germany national team)
11. Rodri (Manchester City, Spain national team)
12. Martin Odegaard (Arsenal, Norway national team)
13. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli, Georgia national team)
14. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal, England national team)
15. Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City, Germany national team)
16. Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund, England national team)
17. Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid, France national team)
18. Nathan Ake (Manchester City, Netherlands national team)
19. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid, former France national team)
20. Pedri (Barcelona, Spain national team)

