Glasner hopes Guehi will give his all while playing for Crystal Palace

Believes he is focused on playing for the team.
Football news Today, 11:48
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
One of the main transfer sagas of last summer was Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi's potential move to Liverpool. In the end, the transfer fell through, which could have affected the centre-back's mentality. But Eagles head coach Oliver Glasner is convinced otherwise.

Details: The London club's manager essentially echoed the opinion of England national team boss Thomas Tuchel, who previously stated that Guehi is fine after the failed Liverpool transfer. Glasner expressed confidence that the defender will give one hundred percent as long as he's playing for Crystal Palace.

Quote: "I have no doubts about Guehi. I'm sure that as long as Marc is playing for Palace, he will give everything he has. That’s exactly what I expect tomorrow, and I’m confident he’ll show it.

He’s a fantastic player in great form. I expect a top performance from him. The window is closed now, thankfully, so he is fully focused on Palace, on his own game and our team play, and it’s a pleasure to have him as our captain."

