Glasner hopes Guehi will give his all while playing for Crystal Palace

Believes he is focused on playing for the team.

One of the main transfer sagas of last summer was Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi's potential move to Liverpool. In the end, the transfer fell through, which could have affected the centre-back's mentality. But Eagles head coach Oliver Glasner is convinced otherwise.

Details: The London club's manager essentially echoed the opinion of England national team boss Thomas Tuchel, who previously stated that Guehi is fine after the failed Liverpool transfer. Glasner expressed confidence that the defender will give one hundred percent as long as he's playing for Crystal Palace.