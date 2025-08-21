Glasner assesses Guehi and Eze's inclusion in Crystal Palace squad for Conference League match
The summer transfer window saw several instances of players boycotting their matches to force a move to another club. But what is the situation at Crystal Palace, where two key players are currently linked with exits?
Details: Eagles’ head coach Oliver Glasner made it clear that nothing changes regarding Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi: as long as they are under contract with the club, they give everything on the pitch. That’s why both will feature in the Conference League clash against Fredrikstad.
Quote: “A player gives 100 percent because he has a contract. We don’t need to thank him every day—he gets paid every week. Many of you were surprised to see him and Guehi in the starting lineup against Chelsea.
You might be surprised again tomorrow, but they are committed to the team. They will play an important role as long as they are here and give everything for the club. And if they leave, they’ll want to go as players who always gave 100 percent for Crystal Palace.”