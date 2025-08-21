Glasner assesses Guehi and Eze's inclusion in Crystal Palace squad for Conference League match

The summer transfer window saw several instances of players boycotting their matches to force a move to another club. But what is the situation at Crystal Palace, where two key players are currently linked with exits?

Details: Eagles’ head coach Oliver Glasner made it clear that nothing changes regarding Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi: as long as they are under contract with the club, they give everything on the pitch. That’s why both will feature in the Conference League clash against Fredrikstad.