Lifestyle Today, 03:46
Giving interviews. Erling Haaland shares behind-the-scenes photo during filming of mystery show Photo: https://www.instagram.com/erling / Author unknown

Manchester City footballer Erling Haaland, alongside his teammates, took part in the filming of an as-yet-unnamed show. The Norwegian striker shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the set in his Instagram story.

The photo shows Haaland sitting on a stool on the training pitch at Manchester City's base, clearly engaged in conversation with an interviewer. The caption to the photo, written by photographer Adam Dishmore, reads: “Shooting with the big man.”

Given that the shoot is taking place at the Citizens' training ground and, alongside Haaland, also features Ruben Dias, it’s likely this is an interview or some type of show involving the entire Manchester City squad.

It’s worth reminding that Erling Haaland is currently sidelined with an injury he picked up at the end of March. While it was initially expected the Norwegian wouldn’t recover before the start of the Club World Cup, he has already returned to full-team training and was even named in the squad for the Premier League clash against Wolverhampton.

City are now preparing for their next Premier League match against Southampton, which is set for Saturday, May 10.

