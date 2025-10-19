ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Video "Give him some time!", says Arne Slot about Florian Wirtz

In an interview with Sky Sports, the Liverpool head coach spoke about his star player
Liverpool head coach Arne Slot gave a brief comment regarding the performance of his protégé, midfielder Florian Wirtz.

Details: In an interview with Sky Sports, the Merseyside manager Arne Slot discussed the progress of the German midfielder Florian Wirtz.

"When a player is signed for that kind of money, people tend to focus on goals and assists. But let me tell you, he could already have six or seven assists. Just watch the passes he delivers to his teammates, which, unfortunately, don’t always end up as goals. One of the best examples is his ball to Salah in the match against Chelsea. For Mo, chances like that end up as goals 99 times out of 100. Wirtz just hasn’t had the luck with finishing after his passes."

Let us remind you, the midfielder joined Liverpool this summer, transferring from Bayer for 125 million euros. In ten matches, he has registered one assist.

