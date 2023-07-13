RU RU
Main News “Girona” signed a competitor for the Ukrainian Tsygankov

Football news Today, 17:30
Photo: Girona website / Author unknown

The press office of Girona, the club where Ukrainian right midfielder Viktor Tsygankov plays, has announced on their official website the signing of Brazilian winger Savio from French club Troyes.

The Spanish club has loaned the player until the summer of 2024, without an option to buy. It is worth noting that the Brazilian also plays on the right attacking flank, which will make him a competitor for the Ukrainian.

19-year-old Savio has been playing for Troyes since 2022. He joined the French club from Atletico Mineiro, with the transfer fee amounting to 6.5 million euros. Savio has not yet played for Troyes. Last season, he played for PSV Eindhoven on loan. With the Dutch club, Savio participated in eight matches, scored no goals, and provided two assists. The player's contract with Troyes is valid until the summer of 2027.

In the previous season, Girona finished in tenth place in the Spanish national championship table. As a result, the Catalan club did not qualify to participate in European competitions in the 2023/2024 season.

