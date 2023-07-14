RU RU
Girona sign Manchester City midfielder

Football news Today, 17:25
Girona sign Manchester City midfielder

The press service of Girona has announced on the official website the transfer of midfielder Yangel Herrera from Manchester City and the Venezuelan national team.

The transfer fee has not been disclosed. The 25-year-old player has signed a contract with the Catalan club that will be valid until the summer of 2026.

Herrera has been playing for Manchester City since 2017 when he joined the English club in February 2017 from Atletico Venezuela. The transfer fee at that time was one million euros. However, he did not play any matches for the English club as he was loaned out to New York City, Huesca, Granada, and Espanyol. Last season, Herrera played for Girona on loan. He played 20 matches for the Spanish club in all competitions, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

Herrera has been representing the Venezuelan national team since 2016. He has played a total of 27 matches for the Venezuelan national team in all competitions, scoring three goals and providing three assists. He has also received 12 yellow cards.

Last season, Girona finished in 10th place in the Spanish league and did not qualify for European competitions.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
