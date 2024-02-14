Girona head coach reacts to Barcelona job rumours

In January, many media outlets reported that the main candidate to become Xavi's successor at Barcelona is Girona coach Michel.

The specialist himself in a conversation with Esport3 commented on these rumours, and he is confident that he will stay at Girona:

“I am becoming a better coach thanks to this club. Kike Carcel (Girona's sporting director) and the club make my job very happy, in other teams I had many problems. I have a contract and I feel comfortable. I think I will continue to work here. I'm convinced.”

Michel has coached Girona since the summer of 2021. Under his leadership, the team returned to La Liga, and this season unexpectedly goes among the leaders of the championship, going in second place.

Earlier it was reported that the specialist has already held three meetings with the management of Barcelona and negotiations have made significant progress.