Girona did not release their defender to a Premier League club
Football news Today, 04:00
Despite the announced move to Manchester City of Girona's winger Savio, another player from the current vice-leader of the Spanish league might end up in the Premier League.
According to Marca, an unnamed English club made an offer for Girona's left-back Miguel Gutierrez, offering €25 million, but the 22-year-old player declined.
Real Madrid is interested in Gutierrez, who was raised in their academy and transferred to Girona in the summer of 2022 for €4 million.
The player's contract includes a €35 million release clause, but last summer, Real could have acquired him for €8 million. Now, they might have to match the offer from their competitors.
If the transfer of Alphonso Davies fails, Real's bosses might turn their attention to Gutierrez.
