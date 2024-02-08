Girona defender dreams of returning to Real Madrid

Left-back Miguel Gutierrez of Girona expressed his desire to play for Real Madrid again, as reported by Relevo.

Gutierrez is having a standout season with one of Europe's most sensational teams, attracting attention from Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, and Arsenal. However, the 22-year-old Spaniard is currently open only to the option of returning to Real Madrid.

A product of Real's youth system, the 22-year-old moved to Girona in the summer of 2022 for €4 million, but Real retained the right of first refusal.

Acquiring a new left-back is a priority for Real Madrid in the upcoming summer. The club is pleased with the progress of Fran Garcia but is looking to part ways with Ferland Mendy. In addition to Gutierrez, Real Madrid is linked with Bayern Munich's left-back Alphonso Davies.

In the current season, Gutierrez has contributed 1 goal and 3 assists in 22 La Liga matches.

The young defender previously played 10 matches for Real Madrid and provided 2 assists.