“Girona” decided on the future of the Ukrainian Victor Tsygankov
"Girona" does not want to sell Ukrainian midfielder Viktor Tsyhankov in the summer transfer window, according to AS.
The management of the Spanish club is satisfied with the player's performance and does not want to part ways with him. Additionally, in the event of the player's sale, the Spanish club would have to give 50% of the transfer fee to his former club, Dynamo Kyiv.
The 25-year-old Tsyhankov joined "Girona" in January 2023. In the past season, he played 19 matches, scored three goals, and provided six assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.
