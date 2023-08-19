Girl of the Day: Katie Goodland - the wife of Harry Kane, the future top scorer of the Bundesliga

The match against "Werder" in the opening round of the Bundesliga marked the debut of striker Harry Kane in the starting lineup for "Bayern Munich". This English forward celebrated this fact with a goal and an assist, leading his team to a resounding 4:0 victory. Even in his inaugural game, Kane's family was in the stands to support him: his children and his wife, Katie Goodland, who is soon expected to bring an addition to their family.

Kane and Goodland share a classical story of love that almost started from their school desks. Growing up as neighbors and attending the same school, their friendship gradually evolved into an infatuation, and eventually blossomed into a stronger bond that led them to start a family together. There are even photos online of the young Harry and Kate standing next to David Beckham.

In 2017, during a vacation in the Bahamas, the footballer proposed to his girlfriend, an offer she gladly accepted. "Finally got to marry my Best Friend!" the footballer tweeted after the wedding.

"If I was single now and meeting people, you'd never know if they were with you for the right reasons," Kane once remarked. "Is it the money? You'd never really know. So, I'm lucky that I've got a childhood sweetheart".

The tale of Harry and Kate stands as a testament that even under the watchful eye of the media, a beautiful family can be built. The couple already has two 4-year-old daughters, Ivy and Vivienne, as well as a 3-year-old son, Louis. Prior to her husband's transfer from Tottenham, Goodland visited Munich to explore potential homes for the family's relocation, along with local schools. Presently, the couple is awaiting the arrival of another child.

"I have a great family; they keep me grounded, and they’ve worked just as hard as me to get me where I am," Harry acknowledged.