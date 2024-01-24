Girl of the Day. Australian Open semi-finalist - a true beauty

Ukrainian tennis player Dayana Yastremska has emerged as the standout sensation of the Australian Open 2024. Ranked 93rd in the world, she commenced her journey in the first round of qualifiers and today, defeated Linda Noskova in straight sets, securing her first-ever career entry into the Grand Slam tournament's semifinals.

It turns out, the 23-year-old athlete is not only a promising tennis player but also a true beauty. We have gathered for you the most striking photos of Yastremska from her Instagram page.

Yastremska's semifinal opponent will be the winner of the match between Zheng Qinwen and Anna Kalinskaya.

As a reminder, in the first semifinal, Aryna Sabalenka will face off against Coco Gauff.