Giannis Antetokounmpo shared the reasons behind his decision to stay with his team

Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo shared the story of how he made the decision to extend his contract with the Milwaukee Bucks for 3 years at $186 million.

«During the summer, I called people who had been in my position before. I asked, 'What should I do? Should I stay or should I not stay?' Most of them told me not to stay. But my inner voice said: No, I will stay. They gave me an opportunity. They changed my life. I will stay." When I was heading back home, I called General Manager Jon Horst on the phone and told him, 'I am signing the contract».

Giannis was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2013. Since then, the Greek-Nigerian basketball player has participated in seven NBA All-Star Games. In 2021, the forward led the Bucks to their second championship in franchise history.

It's worth noting that Giannis has two brothers who also play basketball. Thanasis plays for Milwaukee, and Kostas plays for the Greek team Panathinaikos.