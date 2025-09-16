Getting ready for the Champions League. Icardi shares training photos with Galatasaray

Eagerly awaiting a return to Europe's premier club competition

Galatasaray star Mauro Icardi is eagerly preparing for his club's upcoming Champions League campaign. The striker shared fresh photos from a team training session on his Instagram page.

Icardi posted several images of himself doing running drills, and also uploaded a shot of the Champions League ball, captioning it 'Champions League week' and adding yellow and red heart emojis along with a lion face.

As a reminder, the Turkish club will play its first match of the current Champions League season the day after tomorrow, on September 18. Galatasaray will travel to face Eintracht Frankfurt away from home.

It’s worth noting that over the past weekend, the Istanbul side claimed another Turkish Super Lig victory, defeating Eyüpspor 2-0 on the road. Mauro Icardi made his first start of the season in that match and played nearly the entire game. It was Icardi who broke the deadlock in the 73rd minute, paving the way for his team's important win.