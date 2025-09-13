RU RU ES ES FR FR
Mauro Icardi congratulates Turkish basketball team on reaching EuroBasket final

Special praise for Galatasaray basketball players
Lifestyle Today, 09:23
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Mauro Icardi in Galatasaray kit Photo: https://www.instagram.com/mauroicardi / Author unknown

Galatasaray football star Mauro Icardi shows support for his clubmates, even in other sports. Players from Galatasaray’s basketball team played a key role in helping Turkey reach the EuroBasket final, and the footballer took to Instagram to congratulate them.

Icardi reposted a message from Galatasaray’s official Instagram page and added his own words of encouragement: “Keep it up, guys! We are proud of you,” along with a Turkish flag emoji.

It’s worth noting that Turkey’s basketball team defeated Greece to secure a spot in the EuroBasket final — their first appearance in the championship game since 2001. The Turks will face Germany in the title match.

To recall, Mauro Icardi has been playing for Galatasaray since 2023 and was named the new team captain ahead of the current season. The Argentine missed almost the entire previous campaign due to a serious injury, but has now recovered and is gradually returning to the pitch, making substitute appearances at the start of this season.

