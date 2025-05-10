Gerrard could return to Rangers, but he's far from the only candidate

After departing Al-Ettifaq earlier this year, Steven Gerrard has yet to return to the managerial scene, currently enjoying a creative break. But the legendary Stevie G's name is once again making headlines.

Details: The Englishman managed Rangers from 2018 to 2021, and according to The Telegraph, he could be considered for a reunion with his former club. However, Gerrard is not the only name on the Glasgow side's shortlist.

Rangers are reportedly considering so many candidates that the list has grown into double figures. Other contenders include Gary O'Neil, Rob Edwards, Russell Martin, Ryan Mason, and several other unnamed coaches, including some from abroad.

Reminder: It was under Gerrard that Rangers last won the Scottish championship before he moved on to manage Aston Villa.