Germany unexpectedly lost to Colombia
Football news Today, 17:05
Photo: Instagram of the German national team / Author unknown
In a friendly match played at home, the Germany national team lost to the Colombia national team with a score of 0-2.
The goals that secured the victory for the visitors were scored by Luis Diaz and Juan Cuadrado.
Germany - Colombia - 0:2 (0:0)
Goals: Diaz, 54 - 0:1, Cuadrado, 82 (penalty) - 0:2
Germany: ter Stegen, Rudiger, Tah, Gosens, Gnabry (Fullkrug, 66), Goretzka, Wolf (Henrichs, 46), Gundogan (Kimmich, 79), Havertz (Brandt, 79), Sane, Musiala.
Colombia: Vargas, Munoz, Mina, Lucumi, Machado, Cuadrado (Sanchez, 90), Uribe (Castano Gil, 90), Lerma (Barrios, 77), Arias, Diaz (Valoyes, 86), Borre (Casserra, 77).
