Georgia, losing 0:2, escaped defeat in the match of the youth Euro 2023

В the 2-й round match of the group stage of the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship, the Georgian national team drew with the Belgian national team with a score of 2-2.

In the 15th minute, Maxim De Cuyper opened the scoring, and in the 38th minute, Largie Ramazani increased Belgium's lead. At the beginning of the second half, Georgia reduced the deficit with a goal from Georgi Tsitaishvili. Towards the end of the match, Tsitaishvili scored his second goal to equalize the score.

With four points, Georgia is leading the Group A standings, while Belgium is in second place with two points.

Georgia U21 - Belgium U21 - 2:2 (0:2)

Goals: De Cuyper, 15' - 0:1, Ramazani, 38' - 0:2, Tsitaishvili, 52', Tsitaishvili, 87' - 2:2

Georgia: Mamardashvili, Sazonov, Gelashvili (Lominadze, 81'), Kalandadze, Khvadagiani (Gocholeishvili, 46'), Mekvabishvili, Luka Gagnidze (Tsitaishvili, 46'), Azarov, Davitashvili, Moistsrapishvili (Nika Gagnidze, 46' (Guliashvili, 71')), Gagua.

Belgium: Van Crombrugge, Debast (Al-Dakhil, 79'), De Winter, De Cuyper, Kayembe, Ramazani (Raskin, 81'), Siquet (Van der Brempt, 81'), Vranckx, De Ketelaere, Openda, Balikwisha (Deman, 79').