Gavin Hunts commends local-based players for Bafana Bafana World Cup qualification

Durban City coach lauded the quality of the Betway Premiership

Gavin Hunt’s is excited that Bafana Bafana’s World Cup qualification was achieved by local based players.

For a long time, South Africa has not had players in the world’s top leagues such as the English Premiership and Spain’s La Liga to mention two.

All sort of reasons were made as to why this was happening including lack of hunger from players and that the coaching standards were low to produce players of high calibre.

Now that Bafana made it to World Cup with only less than five overseas-based players, it shows the strength of the Betway Premiership as countries such as Nigeria are lagging behind even though they have a large contingent of players plying their trade outside Nigeria.

“Unbelievable [11 PSL players in the line-up], but I mean we don’t have too many players outside of our borders, do we?,” Hunt asked as quoted by iDiski Times.

“I still think we can be stronger if we export a few more players, and get others to play.”

Hunt stressed that it is important for the national team do well as its success mirrors to the local league.

“It’s important that South Africa does well, you get judged as players by your national team, coaches too – so if the national team doesn’t do well your football [is perceived] not good,” he said.

“So, we need to be in these tournaments, qualify for the AFCON, the World Cup – it’s easier because of the numbers, so we should be in these tournaments regularly and long may it to continue.”

Hunt will also be hoping his Durban City side impresses against AmaZulu tomorrow evening, 6pm, at Moses Mabhida Stadium in a Betway Premiership match.