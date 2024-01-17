Gauff had no trouble reaching the second round of the Australian Open

The 19-year-old world number four, Coco Gauff, successfully advanced to the third round of the Australian Open 2024.

In the second-round match, Gauff defeated another American, Caroline Dolehide, ranked 43rd in the world. The first set proved to be challenging for one of the tournament favorites. Dolehide managed to come back from 0-3, pushing the set to a tiebreaker, where Gauff confidently won 7:2.

In the second set, Gauff only conceded 2 games to her 25-year-old opponent.

In the next round, Gauff will face another American, Alisha Parks, who is ranked 82nd in the WTA ratings. In the second round, Parks eliminated the finalist of the US Open 2021, Leylah Fernandez from Canada.

It is worth recalling that in the second round of the Australian Open, the sixth-ranked player in the world, Ons Jabeur, unexpectedly exited the tournament, losing to a 16-year-old athlete.