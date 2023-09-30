Gattuso hits Marseille players in training

The head coach of Olympique Marseille, Gennaro Gattuso, took up work at the new club with great enthusiasm.

According to L'Equipe, the coach hits the players on the shoulders, leaving some with bruises. Gattuso sees this as encouragement, not punishment. The Italian encourages football players to do the right things in training.

It is noted that Marseille players like this behavior of the new coach. Gattuso quickly became close to the team.

Let us add that Gattuso is already the third head coach of Marseille in the last few months. First, Igor Tudor was fired, and last week Marcelino resigned. The first had problems with the results, and the second fight with the fans.

Today Marseille will meet Monaco. This will be Gennaro's first match as head coach of the Provencals. The game will start at 21:00 CET.