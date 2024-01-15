Gary Neville praised Bellingham for rejecting a move to Manchester United

As is known, in 2020, the then 17-year-old Englishman Jude Bellingham moved from his hometown Birmingham to Borussia Dortmund for 30 million euros, but he could have stayed in England.

At that time, Bellingham was close to joining Manchester United, and the choice of the "Red Devils" was recommended to him by the legendary team defender Gary Neville, as confessed by the former England national team player himself in a conversation with Sky Sports.

«You think of Jude Bellingham, and I think of that quite a lot, when he walks into the boardroom here at Man United, United have agreed a fee with Birmingham, and so have Dortmund. He has a choice between Dortmund and United. And somehow that kid, well done to him, chose Borussia Dortmund, and he’s now one of the greatest players in the world, one of the greatest English talents. What would have happened to him if he’d come here? I don’t know, maybe he would have been a success because he’s that good. I’m not so sure in the current environment and culture and what’s been happening».

For Borussia from 2020 to 2023, Bellingham played 132 matches, scoring 24 goals and providing 25 assists. Last summer, he moved to Real Madrid.

In the Spanish league, the Englishman scored 13 goals and provided two assists, ranking second in the "goals + assists" system in La Liga after Girona's forward Artem Dovbyk (11 goals and five assists).

Earlier, he won the Kopa Trophy, awarded to the best young player under 21.