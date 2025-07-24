Garber on Potential Messi Sanction: “We’ll See After the All-Star Game”

MLS Commissioner Don Garber addressed the possible suspension of Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba for skipping the 2025 MLS All-Star Game. The two Inter Miami players were selected but did not take part, triggering a rule that mandates a one-game suspension for absentees without league approval or medical exemption.

“Whatever happens will be related to the weekend. There’s no need to address it right now,” Garber stated before the match. He emphasized the league’s need to balance its rules with player workload: “Leo has played nine matches in 30 days, logging 90 minutes each time. We have to handle that as a league.”

While reiterating the importance of the All-Star Game and league regulations, Garber hinted that the situation is still under review. He noted that neither Messi nor Alba trained recently and confirmed that Alba left his last match with an injury, which could be grounds for exemption.

The decision will likely come before Inter Miami’s clash with FC Cincinnati on Saturday, July 26. Regardless of the outcome, Garber made clear Messi’s impact: “MLS wouldn’t be what it is today without David Beckham—but it also wouldn’t be what it is without Leo Messi.”