Gallagher set for Premier League return! English midfielder attracts interest from Newcastle

According to TEAMTalk, Conor Gallagher could be on his way back to England.



Details: The source reports that the midfielder is open to offers for a Premier League return. Previous reports suggested that Newcastle have been offered the player and are also interested in a potential deal.



Gallagher is under contract with Atlético until June 2029, and Transfermarkt values the player at 40 million euros, so clubs will need to reach an agreement on the transfer fee.



Last season, the Englishman made 50 appearances for Atlético across all competitions, scoring four goals and providing six assists.



