Galatasaray ready to make another official bid to Napoli for Osimhen

Victor Osimhen spent last season at Galatasaray, and while his future remains undecided, the Turkish club is determined to keep hold of the striker.

Details: According to Nicolo Schira, Galatasaray is preparing a new offer to Napoli for Osimhen's transfer. The striker himself wants to stay in Turkey and is pushing for a swift conclusion to the deal.

The Turkish football powerhouse is ready to provide all the requested financial guarantees and a clear payment schedule for a deal worth 75 million.

It was also reported earlier that Saudi giants Al Hilal have re-entered the race for the forward, submitting to Napoli an improved offer that could rival Galatasaray's bid.

Reminder: Previously, the player turned down a massive €30 million per season salary offered by the Saudi club. However, the new proposal might change his mind—especially against the backdrop of drawn-out negotiations with Galatasaray.