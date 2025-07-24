Gabriela Salgado undergoes successful surgery! On the road to recovery

True unity on display!

Details: Today it was announced that 27-year-old Banyana Banyana midfielder Gabriela Salgado has undergone successful surgery after suffering a horrific injury during the Women's Africa Cup of Nations semifinal clash against Nigeria.

Late in the match, Gabi landed awkwardly on the pitch, resulting in a fracture to the back of her left leg, and was stretchered off the field.

But today, legendary African women’s football striker Jermaine Seoposenwe posted a photo on her X page featuring many team members gathered around the injured Salgado. Jermaine reported that Salgado is doing well and already on the mend, while also sending heartfelt support to Gabriela.

So happy that Gabi had a successful surgery! Appreciate all the well wishes she’s received! We pray that God strengthens her and for a speedy recovery! We love you and you have all our support! ❤️🤗 pic.twitter.com/oO8Za6yCNq — Jermaine Seoposenwe (@jermaine109) July 24, 2025

As a reminder, on July 22, Banyana Banyana lost to Nigeria in the Women’s AFCON semifinal, with a final score of 1-2.