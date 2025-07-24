Gabriela Salgado undergoes successful surgery! On the road to recovery
True unity on display!
Details: Today it was announced that 27-year-old Banyana Banyana midfielder Gabriela Salgado has undergone successful surgery after suffering a horrific injury during the Women's Africa Cup of Nations semifinal clash against Nigeria.
Late in the match, Gabi landed awkwardly on the pitch, resulting in a fracture to the back of her left leg, and was stretchered off the field.
But today, legendary African women’s football striker Jermaine Seoposenwe posted a photo on her X page featuring many team members gathered around the injured Salgado. Jermaine reported that Salgado is doing well and already on the mend, while also sending heartfelt support to Gabriela.
As a reminder, on July 22, Banyana Banyana lost to Nigeria in the Women’s AFCON semifinal, with a final score of 1-2.