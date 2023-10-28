RU RU NG NG
Main News Boxing News Fury vs Ngannou - War of Words

Fury vs Ngannou - War of Words

Boxing News Today, 15:10
Oliver White
Former UFC champion Francis Ngannou has promised to defeat Tyson Fury. He made this statement at the press conference before their fight.

«Tyson Fury is undoubtedly the best in boxing, but this will end on Saturday night», - Ngannou said.

In response, WBC super heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) expressed absolute confidence in his victory over his opponent.

«I have no doubt that I will knock him out. Ngannou will see that there are different levels in boxing», - Fury stated.

Following the press conference, Francis and Tyson engaged in a staredown. The fight is scheduled for today, October 28.

It's worth noting that this heavyweight bout is scheduled for ten three-minute rounds and will be judged by three judges on a 10-point must system. The fight is not an exhibition and will take place in a regular ring under the control of a professional boxing commission.

There won't be Tyson Fury's WBC title on the line for this fight; a special title was created for this bout.

Earlier, we wrote about where you can watch this fight.

