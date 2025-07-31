"Full of enthusiasm": Luis Díaz's wife shares her thoughts on his move to Bayern

Geraldine Ponce, wife of Bayern’s new signing Luis Díaz, has spoken out about her husband’s move from England to Germany. She posted an emotional message on her Instagram page.

Ponce shared photos from Díaz’s official presentation at Bayern, where she attended with their children.

"Today, a new chapter begins in the story we are writing together. We have arrived in a new city, full of enthusiasm and with hearts ready to give everything to embrace this challenge with joy, humility, and, as always, together as a family. Joining @fbayern means so much to us. Yes, it is the start of a tough new stage, but one that fills us with excitement. We are looking forward to learning more about the club, its history, its people, and its fans," Ponce wrote.

As a reminder, it was officially announced just days ago that Luis Díaz has completed his transfer from Liverpool to Bayern. Reports indicate the transfer fee was around €75 million. The Colombian has signed a four-year contract, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2029.